HTML img Tag
Queen City News Now
GMO Labeling Change
Video
Climate extremes in the Carolinas
Video
NC attorney general: Be on the lookout for at-home COVID-19 test price gouging
Video
One Year Later: Local officials reflect on Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Video
Gas prices: What to expect in 2022
Video
More Queen City News Now Headlines
Tragic loss of NC Trooper
Video
COVID trends to start the new year
Video
Breaking down the Carolina Panthers’ loss to the Saints
Video
SHARE Charlotte: End of the year giving
Video
New COVID measures, vaccines
Video
Why dry January?
Video
Breaking down the Panthers’ loss to the Buccaneers
Video
Recycling Christmas trees
Video
2021 Economy in Review
Video
Coping with holiday stress
Video
Entertainment
Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
CLT Checklist: Sports card show at Truist Field
Video
Sidney Poitier dead at 94
Gallery
Trump's social media app expected to launch soon
Sundance Film Festival 2022 fully virtual due to surge in omicron variant
Gallery
More Entertainment Headlines
Pets and Animals
Sheriff: Union County Sheriff K-9 dies after accidentally struck by vehicle
‘Magical’: Rare albino deer spotted again in North Carolina
Video
Kershaw woman searching for beloved dog that she says was stolen
Video
Colorado skiers rescue dog buried in avalanche
Woman drags and kicks puppy, throws animal at police officer
More Pets and Animals Headlines
Consumer
Little Caesars raises price of $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza
New White House plan aims to help local farmers & ranchers and lower meat prices
Video
White House unveils plan to address rising meat prices
'It’s craziness': Soaring used car prices frustrate buyers
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles over safety issues
More Consumer Headlines
Food and Drink
Crystal Pepsi making a comeback to celebrate 30th anniversary
Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post
Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion
Bojangles offers free iced tea to whichever state is victorious in UNC-USC matchup
Drink up: These are the best-rated breweries in NC, ranked by Tripadvisor
Video
More Food and Drink Headlines
Queen City News Now Team
Jason Harper
News Anchor
Ann Wyatt Little
News Anchor
Ted Phaeton
Morning Meteorologist
Julian Sadur
News Anchor
Trending Stories
Harris Teeter to close early at most locations across NC beginning Monday
Video
Cabarrus School Board member: 100 teacher absences, no subs to pull from
Video
VIDEO: Family speaks out after dog attacks horse in Waxhaw, driver seriously injured
Video
Bob Saget, star of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Former NFL star, who lives in Fort Mill, to report to prison for fraud scheme
Video
Uber driver who helped girl in blizzard offered new job
Video
Man climbs on top southwest Charlotte electrical tower
Missing college student found alive, covered in coal in man’s basement
Video
Harry Reid noted as champion of Senate during memorial service
Video
Driver charged with DWI in West Charlotte crash that killed 2, injured 2
Video