HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a world full of power tools and lawn mowers.

One that Sharon Killian Radke feels most at home in.

“I think it’s the address on my driver’s license,” laughed Sharon.

Killian’s Hardware in Hickory has been around for almost 70 years. Sharon’s grandfather started it back in the 50s and her dad, Elmer, took it over later.





“My father had five girls, I guess he assumed he’d have a boy but after the 5th girl he had to stop,” said Sharon.

Five daughters. So, when Elmer wanted to pass on the business to the next generation, his customers had to learn that women run this world.

“We had to operate power equipment, which was interesting to the customers, it was kind of like they’re women, but we’re not just any women,” said Sharon.

There was a time when Sharon worried the family business wouldn’t continue.

“We lost my father in an accident 25 years ago, I was always told, the third generation rarely succeed, and I was thinking to myself this isn’t going to be one of those,” said.

Sharon is the third generation running the hardware store and her daughter, Jennifer, is now the fourth.

“She has a laugh that’s so contagious,” said Sharon. “She’s great with people.”

Jennifer can do it all, even if this wasn’t her original plan.

“This wasn’t what I planned to do at all. I studied biology! Marine biology,” laughed Jennifer. “And I ended up here, but it’s good it works!”

Jennifer is already preparing her little girl, to maybe take over the store one day.

“Ha we run with it,” said Sharon. “Roll with it.”

So while this world may be a bit different than some expect, it’s one of the best ones to be a part of.