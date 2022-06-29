CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a question everyone in Cornelius knows the answer to.

“Jack Conard?” asked Michael Knox. “He’s got a collection of the history of Cornelius.”

Who is Jack?

“Jack?” asked Case Warnemunde. “He’s a regular.”







“Jack is the town’s unofficial, official, historian,” said Jessica Boye.

“I can still pick it up, that’s good news,” said Jack Conard, grabbing the massive five-inch binder at ‘Old Town Public house.’

Clipped together, with handwritten Post-It notes, is an unabridged history of Cornelius.

“I go to take pictures out, and every time I do, I end up putting more in it instead,” said Jack.

The whole binder is written, and edited, not by a historian but by a self-proclaimed lover of stories, Jack Conard.

“When you want to find one picture, it takes a while to go through this thing,” said Jack, flipping through the book.

Cornelius is a town full of characters, including Jack himself. For decades, he’s been collecting bits and pieces about the people of Cornelius.

“It’s not even a quarter of all the ones I have at home,” said Jack, looking at all the photos in the binder.

While he leaves his handmade history book at OTPH, his home is a living museum. Pictures are tacked to every inch of the walls.

“I saw a guy at Staples that had a ‘Jack’ shirt, I tapped him on the shoulder. I said, where did you get that shirt? He said, ‘Old Town Public House.’ I said, ‘I’ve got to get me one of those,’” laughed Jack.

Jack has become a local legend around the area. His face has been put on coffee bags and t-shirts.

“I have a picture of my granddaddy who worked in this mill as long as he could walk,” said Jack, sitting down in front of the biggest picture of all.

A towering mural of his face in downtown Cornelius.

“It kind of wears on you,” laughed Jack.

Usually, he’s the one behind the camera. Being in front is a different kind of feeling.

“Pretty scary,” said Jack.

He doesn’t know why people want to know him.

“The same reason you did probably,” said Jack.

But Jack has made it his job to get to know people and their stories. While collecting their stories, he’s also writing his own.

Jack lives in a house his family has had for generations. It was built in the early 1900s and he hopes to turn it into a museum one day.