MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s easy to forget that time passes. Days can just fade away if you’re not paying attention. But on Trade Street in Matthews, there are solid, storefront reminders of what was and what used to be.

“It is old,” laughed David Blackley.

History is the main character in town and there’s no greater example of that than at Renfrow’s Hardware and General Merchandise.

“We don’t need to google much, we’ve got it figured out. There’s six of us, somebody would have encountered it,” said David.

David has owned the hardware store that’s been around since 1900. Yes, 122 years.

“This is typical of what every town had a generation or two ago, it just happens that this one has survived by hook or crook,” said David.







But it’s not just Renfrow’s…

“Our historical marker is just on the corner of the building,” said Linda Morrison, with Moxie Mercantile.

There are ten National Historic Landmarks all along trade street. A beer hall that was a post office. A pizza place that was the telephone switchboard. A mercantile…that was a mercantile.

“Matthews, it has grown so much since I’ve moved here, we only had a couple of restaurants and Renfrow hardware across the street,” said Linda.

Change has happened around Matthews, but the town has made a consistent and concentrated effort to stay true to its past.

So, for those just visiting, a tip from the locals.

“Most of our people come in the back door,” said David. “When you came in the front door, I knew you hadn’t been here before.”

Take a pause, because time is meant to be enjoyed.