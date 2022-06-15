HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s an art, finding a way to see what others can’t.

Over at City Shoe Repair in Hickory, there’s a surprise for many who walk through the front door.

“I get customers, who walk in, (expecting) glasses and gray hair,” said Andy Contreras. “I have the glasses, just not the gray hair yet.”

Though he’s in his late 20s, Andy has been a cobbler for 15 years.





“We put our hands a bit of here and there,” said Stephanie Mishler, Andy’s older sister.

Stephanie is in her early 30s and has been stitching for the last 15 years too.

The two siblings each have their favorite pieces to work on.

“Each ball glove is different because they’re not laced the same,” said Andy.

“Ballet shoes,” said Stephanie. “Those are my favorite. They’re very hard and complicated, but it’s my fun and complicated.

It’s a family trade the two learned from their father and their mother.

“You can’t put a price on it. You can’t go to school for it,” said Andy.

“We learn from each other, or we’re self-taught. I learned a lot from my mom and I’m still learning from my dad,” said Stephanie.

Dad and Andy still work together, sometimes pulling late shifts trying to get everything fixed.

“I took over what she did,” said Stephanie.

Her sewing machine is her mothers, who passed away five years ago. She has her picture above her work room and on the door.

“She was kind and gentle,” said Stephanie. “She always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger.”

There aren’t instructions that come with the job.





“When somebody comes in, it’s not like I can pull up online, pull out a book and look up instructions,” said Andy.

But there are instructors.

“You know, it’s funny you’re shooting here,” said Stephanie, talking to our Queen City News crew.

Even though ‘Mom’ isn’t here anymore, she still finds a way to show Stephanie what to do and remind her- she’s there. Right behind Stephanie is her mom’s favorite goofy, porcelain boot.

“It’s all broken-every time somebody would drop it and break it mom would sit there and piece it back together,” said Stephanie.

It’s a shop full of fixers, who’ve made it an artform taking the broken and making it whole again.