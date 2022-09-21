STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It doesn’t take a car or a plane. Dean Leary has his own way of seeing and experiencing the world.

“This is a Sculpture in Georgia marble, and I entitled it vine tower,” said Dean.

It’s one of the oldest forms of art often studied in history class but rarely practiced today.

Stone masonry or sculpting with stone.

“The tactical thing about sculptures, you gotta touch it, I often do when I’m working on it is close my eyes,” said Dean.

He can’t tell you how many sculptures he’s made over the last 50 years, but he can tell you some of the lessons he’s learned.

“It’s just important for me to be restrained. I’ll pick up files and hand chisels or something like that because I want to get in sympathy with the stone,” said Dean.

All throughout his studio in Statesville, he has sculptures that are done, some that are a constant work in progress, and piles of stone he’s collected over the years.

“With me, you make one sculpture, it gives you an idea for 20 more,” laughed Dean.

Whether it’s in Rome or Statesville, for him it’s an art that’s worth protecting and preserving.