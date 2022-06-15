HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Leaders in the City of Hickory have worked hard to transform downtown into a place for locals and tourists alike to stop and shop at dozens of small businesses, but if shopping isn’t your thing all you have to do is drive about 10 minutes.

If you’re feeling a need for speed – head to Hickory Motor Speedway, “the world’s most famous short track.” The historic facility is located just off Highway 70.

“Hickory Motor Speedway is an icon of the community and has been that way for several years in Catawba County,” said track promoter, Kevin Piercy.

The asphalt that makes up the track surface is full of history. From the first race in 1951, held on dirt, to more mainstream racing like NASCAR’s Grand National Series.

Big names like Earnhardt, Jarrett and Junior Johnson have all cut their teeth at Hickory. Locals like Piercy still remember sitting in the stands for their first race.

“I was nine years old and Jack Ingram won that race, That was the first race that I came to at Hickory Motor Speedway and as I went down to the fence and watched him receive his trophy, the sight, the smell, the happiness,” said Piercy.

The story of nostalgia is repeated by generations of local Hickory racers.

“It has always carried a lot of weight for us locals here who are close to here. I grew up at Hickory Motor Speedway. My dad raced there for years, my grandpa raced there for years,” said driver, Landon Huffman.

You’ll find Huffman racing most Saturday nights at Hickory with his #75 Chevy Camaro. When fans enter the speedway, they’ll also find the Huffman name as track champion.

“I really wanna have my name on the wall with Dad. That was always a big thing for me,” said Huffman.

Big dreams and even bigger racing careers have been born at the track, but the facility remains small and local in nature. You’ll often find a near-capacity crowd of 10,000 fans on most race weekends, despite larger tracks operating within a day’s drive of Downtown Hickory.

“I do have a lot of faith. I have faith in the staff and faith in our community that if we continue to pack the place good things are going to happen,” said Huffman.

This past weekend Hickory Motor Speedway hosted a special event to honor Jack Ingram. More than 10,000 fans packed the facility.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also there helping promote the speedway where his dad and grandfather once raced.

Changes could soon come to Hickory Motor Speedway in the form of improvements for fans. Governor Roy Cooper awarded the City of Hickory $568,254 in May to use towards Hickory Motor Speedway.

It’s unclear what exact changes could be made, but leaders from the state said in a press release that, “Grants from the Motorsports Relief Fund, awarded to local governments for the benefit of specific race venues in their communities, will enhance the visitor experience and can include upgrades to grandstands, pedestrian walkways, bathrooms, and a variety of other facility needs.”