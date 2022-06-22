MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews is known for its small-town feel, but the town is welcoming hundreds of thousands of residents who fly. Matthews is considered Bee City USA, a designation the town has carried since 2014.

It’s not just a slogan for the town, it’s something that the people who live in Matthews are very proud of.

“We really care about our community, our gardens, and education,” said Chair of Bee City USA, Gretchen Reid.

A garden isn’t possible without bees and other pollinating insects. Some people consider them pests, but the Town of Matthews welcomes bees! You’ll find a pollinator garden on the edge of town with plenty of plants bees love. It’s just a small part of being Bee City USA.

The designation started back in December 2014 when Martha Krauss was town commissioner, but not yet a beekeeper.

“One summer we said, you know we have not seen one single bee all summer long,” said Krauss.

For Krauss that was a huge problem, as she is an avid gardener. Not only did she help Matthews become bee-friendly, she is now a beekeeper with multiple hives on her property totaling well over 100,000 bees.

“It increased the presence of the bees,” said Krauss.

The entire town not only sees more bees but being designated a bee-friendly city means fewer pesticides are used, more plants are grown and more members of the community are educated.

The education aspect has caught on enough that people who live in town have become beekeepers.

“We were just in a little neighborhood, but being that bees can fly up to 2 miles to find a source of food I thought we were set up pretty successfully to get a couple of hives, so we started about four years ago,” said Reid.

The goal is to teach people that bees and other insects help pollinate 1/3 of the fruits and vegetables we eat.

Without towns like Matthews protecting bees and other pollinating insects, our food source could be in danger.

“It’s just a learning experience. It never stops,” said Krauss.

The “Bee City USA” designation has to be renewed annually. Matthews was the 5th community to be given the designation. Today there are more than 50 areas across the country with the same designation.