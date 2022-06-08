KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While most of downtown Kannapolis is new, there are some local places in town that people have been going to for years.

When asked, most people said they’ve stayed in Kannapolis, not because of the companies that are there, but the people.

There are some things that just go together. A sunny day and an open road. Fried chicken and biscuits.

Over at Field House Bar-b-que in Kannapolis, it’s cake and…barbeque.

“Been doing it my whole life,” said JP Powell. “It’s fun, I mean it really is.”

JP is known as the ‘cake man.’

“They give me so many unusual names around here, it’s unreal,” laughed JP.

He said it is unusual all the options they have at the restaurant and bakery.

“We’ve got cakes, bbq, ice cream, we’ve got a little bit of everything,” said JP.

But, everyone loves it.

“It’s great,” said Sheila Blackwelder. “This is the best food in town.”

Field House has been off of South Cannon Blvd since 1998. Sheila, and her husband, David, come to the restaurant a couple of times a month.

“They have a senior special on Wednesdays,” said David. “I usually get that.”

Field House is a place for the locals, for the families who’ve called Kannapolis home for generations. Many said the history of their town is bittersweet.

“My mom worked in the mill for years, and it was kind of sad, it really was, you grew up your grandparents worked there,” said JP.

“It just finally died out completely because of that,” said David.

But even with the closing of the mill, they stayed.

“I have lived here for, I hate to say this, but 73 years this month!” laughed David.

Everyone has their reasons for staying.

“David!” laughed Sheila. “That’s why I’m here.”

But, what it comes down to is that home is a feeling and is worth staying for.