KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Cannon Mills to Dale Earnhardt, Kannapolis has a long and interesting story. While the town has been through a lot, it’s in the middle of a renaissance.

Main Street is often the heartbeat of any town. In Kannapolis, for so many years, an address on Main Street didn’t mean much. While history plays a big part here, their future is about changing their story.

“It’s an old mill house and nothing is level, so we had to do basically had to make everything fit,” said Dawn Evans.

It was easy coming up with the name, ‘Editions Coffee and Bookstore.’ From her window at her shop, Dawn has watched Kannapolis go through edition after edition.

“We knew that there was a lot of great things coming,” remembered Dawn.

“It’s a great day in the ballpark,” said Mayor Darrell Hinnant, sitting down in one of the blue chairs at the ballfield.

Great was the word of the day, but that wasn’t always the adjective used to describe this town.

“Ten years ago, I couldn’t give the place away, it was like come on,” remembered Mayor Hinnant.

Cannon Mills, a textile company, bought the land and built Kannapolis back in the early 1900s. They employed tens of thousands of people throughout the decades, including Mayor Hinnant, who moved to Kannapolis in 1975.

“We are sitting right where the mill was, everything you see was where the mill was,” said Mayor Hinnant.

He started in politics in 2001 and just two years later, the mill was closing and laid off more than 4300 employees, the largest one-day layoff in North Carolina history.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant

“It was not unusual to have somebody come to the council meeting, big guys, with tears dripping off their chin, saying I’ve worked here at the mill, I don’ have any other skills and I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life,” said Mayor Hinnant.

What do you do when the main business, that made the town, moves out? The one that owned, pretty much everything? Well, in this case, you buy the downtown and start over.

“Everything that you’re looking at there, didn’t exist. This didn’t exist, none of this, all the reverberations going on downtown, none of it,” said Mayor Hinnant, pointing to the buildings on Main Street and down from the ballpark.

Dale Earnhardt Statue

It wasn’t immediate, the changes in Kannapolis and the pandemic didn’t help.

“Being a bookstore during COVID, and a coffee shop, how was that trying to cope with everything?” asked Queen City News reporter, Maureen Wurtz.

“How do you wipe down a book, how do you clean paper?” asked Dawn.

But it was persistence and vision that kept Kannapolis going.

“So, it’s not out of step. It’s not like he’s just dreaming, it’s not that at all. It’s reality,” said Mayor Hinnant.

Whether it was building creating a massive research campus, or a whole new Main Street, or writing an entirely new story, Kannapolis is a town that didn’t give up. One that kept going, even when some thought their story was over.

Hinnant said they’re expecting around $200 million to be invested in Kannapolis this year alone. He said, their next sign of growth is three companies that are building facilities off of Interstate 85. They’ll be hiring 1,000 people over the next two years.