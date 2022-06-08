KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a reason why the stories that are shared for generations have a quest. Often, that quest is for treasure— gold. That story is playing out in real-time in Kannapolis.

The area is part of the Carolina Slate Belt, which is thought to have major undiscovered deposits of gold and silver.

“You’re finding something that no one has seen before,” said Greg Fisher.

It’s a life built on ‘coulds’ and ‘maybes.’











“Just take that apart and see if there’s anything in there,” said Greg, grabbing the red pan.

“I ain’t never seen a red fan,” said Robert.

“Fisher labs, only one that makes them,” said Greg.

While the foundation may be a little murky, Greg’s dream is clear… or better yet, golden.

“Always that big nugget, it’s just that far away, you’ve got to go a little farther to get that nugget,” said Greg. “You find a little bit, then a little bit more, a little bit more. Hopefully, they get bigger as you find them.”

For as long as he can remember, Greg has been hunting for gold. He started out as a kid, heading out on Sundays with his father.

“What we do doesn’t bother the wildlife,” said Greg.

It’s a dream, absolutely. But Greg’s lived his whole life, not based on what people tell him is probable, but on what he believes is possible.

“I was given basically, no hope of living to adulthood, much less older,” said Greg.

Greg is 56 and has had spina bifida his whole life. He’s proven quite a bit of people wrong.

“Don’t tell me I can’t do something, I’ll do it just to spite you, that’s me, ask anybody,” laughed Greg.

History was made back in 1799 in North Carolina when a 12-year-old boy found a 12-pound “rock” that just glittered. It’s now the place for “Reed Gold Mine” in Cabarrus County.

Just like the 12-year-old hundreds of years ago, Greg fell in love with the idea of adventure and discovering the unknown.

“Sometimes you find a lot and most times you find none because it is very unpredictable,” said Greg.

Though he’s spent decades searching, he hasn’t found that one big piece.

“No, not a big nugget,” said Greg.

But that’s okay.

He’s got a dream.

“To live it, to make it, to make history,” said Greg.

It’s better to live asking ‘when’ and ‘why not,’ because that philosophy is worth more than gold.