KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It has been more than 20 years since NASCAR lost Dale Earnhardt, but in Kannapolis, he is still being celebrated each and every day. “The Intimidator” was born and raised in Kannapolis and rarely forgot about his roots.



Cabarrus County has created a “Dale Trail” which includes several stops for fans across the county. Several of those stops are in Kannapolis, including downtown at the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza.



Before people drive into Downtown Kannapolis using Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, they will most likely pass by the Center Grove Lutheran Cemetery. It’s where the Earnhardt family matriarch, Martha, now rests with her husband Ralph.

When Dale passed away in 2001, she had one wish for her son’s legacy.

“I just hope they won’t ever forget Dale and I don’t think they ever will,” said Martha Earnhardt in a 2014 interview with FOX Charlotte.

Martha was right, with Downtown Kannapolis home to the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza. The park features a 9-foot, 900-pound bronze statue of Dale as well as a granite monument donated by fans from Vermont and New York.

Everything about the peaceful downtown green space is related to Dale. There is a brick walkway shaped like a race track and benches donated by race fans that are grouped in threes.

Before the seven NASCAR championships, Dale got his start in Kannapolis working on his racecars in the garage of his childhood home. Those racecars were brought just outside Kannapolis to the old Metrolina Speedway in North Sharlotte.

“Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Tommy Houston a lot of the local heroes all raced there on a consistent basis,” said NASCAR Historian, Ken Martin.

The track closed in 1998 and has now been redeveloped, but when it opened back in 1968 those who called Kannapolis home often followed the Earnhardt’s to cheer them on.

“It become the place to be when they were racing there,” said Martin.



Kannapolis is also home to Curb Records and Motorsports Museum, which is just around the corner from the Dale Earnhardt Tribute Plaza.

If you want to follow “The Dale Trail” you can pick up a brochure from the Cabarrus County Visitor Center.