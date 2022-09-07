HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huntersville may be known to outsiders as one of the wealthier communities in the area. It’s easy to assume that, with the large homes that line Lake Norman. But, that’s not the case everywhere in town. One group of people saw there was a major need and decided to do something about it.

There’s a special feeling that can be found tucked in between four small homes in Huntersville.

“Every child here is one of my children, I’ve even had them call me nana before, don’t put that on camera. But what an honor?”

Huntersville evolves while maintaining its history and charm

She may be nana to some, but to everyone else, she’s Debbie O’Handley.

“Oh, we’re totally putting that on there, sorry,” said Queen City News reporter, Maureen Wurtz.

Debbie runs the ‘Hope House Foundation’ in Huntersville.

“I always say, I just open doors and welcome people home,” said Debbie.

The charity gives housing to single women and children during times of need. But that’s not all.

“We are serving well into the 200s every day,” said Jessika Tucker.

Jessika runs Angels and Sparrows, a food kitchen in town.

Find something different at Benny’s Yard Art in Huntersville

“That Jessika? Isn’t she wonderful?” asked Diana Domagala, the president of the North Mecklenburg Women’s Club.

“It’s the desire to have your life mean something more than going to a cube every morning and typing on a computer,” said Diana.

It’s happening all over Huntersville. Women seeing people in need and stepping up.

“It’s a phenomenon,” said Debbie. “Because when I approached my board and said I want to build these cottages, they said we’ll never be able to do it. I said, watch, watch who I ask.”

“This is a female-led organization, the majority of our volunteers are female,” said Jessika.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Whether it’s three cottages, built during Covid when money was short, or a group of 150 women spending hours each week volunteering, no one is surprised that women are the ones running the show.

“No. Women stick to it, they stick to it until the job is done. So, the job isn’t done because we’re Still working,” said Diana.

Some call it a phenomenon, others a community. Either way, the feeling found in Huntersville is hope.