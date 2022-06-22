MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sometimes, love is just a whisper, like the sun peeking through the trees.

But other times, it’s there — shining and bold, reminding passerby’s that it’s meant to be felt and shared.

Right in the middle of Matthews is a long-lasting example of just how powerful love can be.

“It’s stainless steel, it should last forever,” said Tom Risser.

Risser is the artist who created the steel heart “Public Display of Affection” that’s been in Matthews for years.

Tom has been creating whimsical and meaningful sculptures for the last 25 years. All around his home are dozens of thoughtfully named and carefully placed sculptures.

“One little girl came up to me and said I counted 85 sculptures and I’m just going to take her word for it,” said Tom.

Metal and fire.

As an engineer, Tom said, it was normal to play with the two.

“Somebody says, are you an artist? And I’d be like, no, I’m not. I’m an engineer. I’m just experimenting,” said Tom.

It took a while for him to embrace the title of artist, but there was always this pull he couldn’t ignore.

“My dad, my grandfather, none of them lived past 64, so maybe that’s in the back of my mind,” he said. “It’s like, let’s make some stuff today because I don’t know how many more things I’ve got in me.”

That fear of losing time became a reality six years ago when he had a serious heart attack at 52.

“You’re connected with that forever,” he said. “Yeah, real bad.”

But without knowing it, Tom was always about… heart.

“Originally, the idea was, all my art should have heart,” said Tom.

Many of his sculptures are for his wife, Daisy.

“You’ll see a lot of daisies, as well,” said Tom.

But every single one of them has a heart somewhere in or on it.

“It’s weird because now more and more people identify me with this heart shape,” said Tom.

Sometimes, he doesn’t realize he’s added them. They just appear.

“There will always be a little ‘heart’ of me in everything I do,” said Tom.

But that’s the thing. When you lead with your heart and share it with the world, it finds a way to make its presence known.