HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Just something different, I like to do something different all the time,” said Benny Reeder.

It’s everywhere. On street corners, in empty lots. But what many would toss, Benny Reeder treasures.

“Ain’t no sense of the word as too much junk,” said Benny.

He’s a man of few words, but he doesn’t need to do much talking.

Huntersville evolves while maintaining its history and charm

“I call it junk. A lot of people call it merchandise, depends on what part of town you come from,” said Benny.

His front lawn in Huntersville speaks for itself.

“Them doors is high dollar doors, so I had to build a building for the doors,” pointed out Benny.

Horseshoes.

Golf clubs.

Bicycles.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do with them, but they’re kind of interesting,” said Benny, holding up sheet metal.

Transforming into cars, people, and fire-breathing dinosaurs.

It’s a winding symphony of sculptures, composed by a man who just wants to be one thing.

“Yeah, I’m always pretty well, been just an oddball. Oddball is good to me,” said Benny.

He can’t remember exactly when he started creating.

“I started that right when OJ was being chased down the interstate, about a year or so before he was being chased,” said Benny.

Huntersville’s Hope House assists single women and children

At 71, it’s not as easy as it used to be.

“ I’m going to try to do it as long as I can. You know, you just got to do the best with what you got,” said Benny.

What he does makes people feel a bit different and in turn, it makes Benny feel one way.

“It makes you feel a little different,” shyly said Benny. “But a lot of people like this.”

Maybe it’s a smile or a second look, but all over his place, there’s a roadside reminder that treasure is what you make it and different is a good thing.