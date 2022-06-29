CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Town of Cornelius has more than a dozen parks, but there is one in particular that has made national headlines and is among the busiest in town. Just about a five-minute drive from Downtown Cornelius is Bailey Road Park, which was built in the late 1990s.

Easily thousands of people visit the park every week and if you look closely at the attention to detail at the park, you will notice its paying tribute to Cornelius’ history.



Bailey Road Park offers about 80 acres of space, ranging from ball fields to playgrounds.

“We refer to this park as our workforce park in Cornelius because we have so much going on,” said the Director of Cornelius Parks and Recreation, Troy Fitzsimmons.

Among the most popular attractions at the park is a playground with a clear farming theme. It pays tribute to the history of the land before it became a park.

“Cornelius was built off of cotton way back when and the town has always wanted to keep part of that fabric together and we have achieved that here at Bailey with this playground unit to reflect back to that day,” said Fitzsimmons.

From a slide built like a barn to a statue of the three little pigs, the theme of the park made national headlines back in the fall of 2017.

Someone stole the statue of the three little pigs and an officer at Cornelius Police Department wrote a poem about the theft, based on the story of the same name.

“Well that caught fire. People say it. We ended up finding the pigs, someone had reported them at a flea market in a surrounding county. Police went to go get it,” said Fitzsimmons.

As fast as they vanished, the pigs valued at $5,000 were returned. Since then, they haven’t moved from their spot and are a permanent fixture in a space enjoyed by kids and their families.

“Parks bring people together and create community. It’s very important not only for that but health and well-being,” said Fitzsimmons.



Just this past weekend Bailey Road Park had one of its biggest events of the season with 9,500 people in attendance for a Charlotte Symphony show.



There is still no word on why the suspect decided to steal the pigs in 2017.