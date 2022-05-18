Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
89°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News at 12 p.m.
Charlotte
89°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Black History Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
Year In Review 2021
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Gutsy Play of the Game
Black and Blue Kickoff
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Queen City Hometown
Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple
Top Queen City Hometown Headlines
The future of business in Gastonia
Local News
Missing CLT woman may be near Linville Falls
Lenoir woman faces stolen vehicle and drug charges
Hurricane season begins in Carolinas
Controversial LGBTQ bill goes to NC Senate floor
Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple
NC hemp bill one step closer to passing
Summer-like weather continues in Charlotte
City proposes $215M deal with Hornets
View All Local News
Queen City News Now
The future of business in Gastonia
Why are gas prices spiking?
Baby Formula Shortage
A ‘Track’ Record of Success
Combatting Wildfires
Handling grief in the face of tragedy
View All Queen City News Now
Pets and Animals
Cougar mauls 9-year-old at camp in Wash. state
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone park
SC dog is the oldest alive, says Guinness World Records
8th positive rabies case confirmed in Meck. Co.
Dogs found eating other dogs behind NC home
Puppy found with arrow in neck in California
View All Pets and Animals
Food and Drink
Tony’s Ice Cream a Gastonia staple
Clinic gives away 1,000 double bacon cheeseburgers
An Oreo-Ritz combo: Genius or crime against nature?
Former chef for presidents brings tastes to speedway
Arby’s launches first hamburger — with Wagyu beef
Toddler orders 31 McDonald’s burgers from DoorDash
View All Food and Drink
Trending Stories
Man walks into California jail with delivery of drugs
3 injured in shooting outside Circle K in NE CLT
Teacher resigns after ‘pregnant man’ flashcard backlash
Woman dragged into car, kidnapped in South End
Man loses $133K in moving company fraud case
Report: Boy’s death in pond possibly intentional
Our baking expert shares the casserole dish you need …
Lenoir woman faces stolen vehicle and drug charges
WATCH: 34-foot camper stolen on camera in NC
AA Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome diverted again