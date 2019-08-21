Public File Inquiries

The WJZY-FOX 46 Charlotte and WMYT-My12 EEO Reports contain information about the station’s hiring and recruitment.

Our public inspection files are available on the FCC website at:

WJZY Station Profile: http://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjzy

WMYT Station Profile: https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wmyt-tv

These documents are no longer available for inspection at the TV station.

If you are disabled and need help accessing our public file, please contact:

Melissa Freeman, Director of Research & Programming FOX46

WJZY/WMYT3501 Performance Road

Charlotte, NC 28214

704-944-3308 MFreeman@nexstar.tv