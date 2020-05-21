‘Labor of Love’ star Kristy Katzmann talks her ‘relatable’ journey to motherhood on FOX’s new reality show

LABOR OF LOVE: L-R: Top Row: Alan Santini, Marcus Lehman, Stewart Gill, Kyle Klinger, Gary Malec, Walker Posey Middle Row: Jason Christopher Smith, Mario Calderon, Trent Broach, Kristy Katzmann, Keith Reams, Tali Raphaely, Budge Collinson Bottom Row: Angelo Castricone, Matt Kaye and Phillip Michael Jacques in LABOR OF LOVE, premiering Thursday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Jace Downs

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News

Kristy Katzmann is not only looking for love on FOX’s new reality series, “Labor of Love,” she’s also looking to start a family — stat.

The 41-year-old is intelligent and successful, and after years of putting her career first, she’s ready to find a partner and have a baby. In this series, she’ll meet 15 eligible men who “share her hopes of parenthood.”

During this “modern-day mating story” the men will face various challenges to see if they’re truly ready to take the next step with Kristy and if she doesn’t feel a connection, they’ll be sent home.

Katzmann spoke with Fox News about her unconventional journey and the new show.

Fox News: Why were you interested in being part of this particular series?

Kristy Katzmann: I think to cast the lead took some time [because producers] had to find someone who truly was in this place in their life and already taking this journey. I think, for me, it really was uncanny because this is truly my life story. The timing could not have been more perfect.

I had just turned 40 at the time and I had just gotten out of a relationship. I was trying to navigate dating, knowing that I still wanted to start a family and that time was definitely not on my side. I think it’s a really incredible story that a lot of women will be able to relate to.

Fox News: What aspect of filming a reality TV show surprised you the most?

Katzmann: I actually think the men surprised me the most. One of my biggest fears going in was wondering if there are actually men out there who are ready for this. And I think we really tested them off the bat by putting them through the whole sperm analysis pretty much moments after I met them.

Also, it might sound like a total dream to date 15 incredible men at, once but it’s actually super overwhelming. I think it really requires you to stand in your own presence and really know what you want.

Fox News: What was your favorite challenge for the men?

Katzmann: Hands down the labor pains challenge. It was so funny. I cannot wait for everyone to see that episode because the guys are hysterical.

Fox News: What was the experience like for you saying goodbye to a guy every week?

Katzmann: That was the hardest part. I think one of the things that’s special [in this show] is every time I sent a guy home, I had a real conversation with him. There’s this whole ghosting culture happening with dating right now and I think it’s because people don’t want to have these conversations because they’re hard. I had real relationships with these men.

Fox News: How was it working with host Kristin Davis?

Katzmann: I was totally starstruck. I felt like this was such a dream. She’s super relatable and she’s also a really strong female role model. She definitely was my confidant throughout this entire process.

Fox News: No spoilers but can you talk about where you’re at right now in your life?

Katzmann: I’m super happy. I knew for this to work, I had to really keep an open heart and open mind and put myself 100 percent out there, which I did. I feel so confident with how things worked out and I’ve honestly never been happier.

“Labor of Love” premieres Thursday, May 21 at 9 pm EST on FOX 46!