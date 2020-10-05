Pro Football Challenge – Rules

Pro Football Challenge Prediction Contest Official Rules

1. Local Market Sponsors. This local market prediction challenge contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by FOX 46 Charlotte WJZY(the “Station”), 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte NC 28214 and Bojangles’ International, LLC 9432 Southern Pine Blvd. Charlotte NC 28273 (collectively, the “Local Market Sponsors(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Local Market Sponsors(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

This Contest is being offered in association with the national Second Street Pro Football Contest – separately sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. (“Second Street”) – which begins at 12:01 AM EST on September 1, 2020. The Second Street contest rules are included below for review and acceptance.

NOTE:

ALL TIMES PRESENTED IN THESE RULES, UNLESS OTHERWISE SPECIFIED, ARE EASTERN STANDARD TIME.2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. This local market Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WJZY’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WJZY, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Local Market Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WJZY’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WJZY contest or sweepstakes only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Contest will cover the regular 2020 pro football season (the “Game Period”), which is slated to begin on September 10, 2020 and end on February 7, 2021.[1] The Local Market Sponsors are not responsible for any delays or cancellations during or after the Game Period. This Contest will accept entries beginning on September 1, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT and ending on

February 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT. Exact dates and times are subject to change based on changes to the listed schedule.

[1] In the event the 2020 pro football season is cancelled on or before September 10, 2020, the Sponsors reserve the right to modify the prize. See Section 5.

To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.fox46.com and submit an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number and e-mail address, date of birth and winning team selections in order to enter. Winning team selections can be revised or updated until the associated game is locked out, which will occur approximately five (5) minutes prior to the official kick-off time of each game. Any winning team selections submitted after the lock out deadline will be considered invalid.

Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by 6:25 PM EDT on February 7, 2021. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

The eligible entrant who predicts the most games correctly from among all eligible contestants within that participating local market, thereby earning the most points in the winning team prediction challenge will be eligible to claim the overall season prize for that local market, subject to approval and verification of compliance with these official rules.

Using the Second Street Rule’s formulation, as detailed below, points are calculated as follows:

Regular Season Games – 1 point(Sept. 10, 2020 – Jan. 3, 2021)

Wild Card and Divisional Playoff Game – 4 points(January 9, 10, 16, 17, 2021)

Conference Finals – 8 points (January 24, 2021)

Championship Game – 16 points (February 7, 2021)

If a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game, and winner(s) will still be determined as set forth in these Official Rules. If the entire Football season is cancelled or postponed, the local market prize will be determined in a random drawing from among all eligible participants who submitted game picks in the Contest prior to the season cancellation in accordance with these Official Rules.

If an eligible entrant does NOT actively select a winning team for one or more games during a week, that specific game selection will automatically default to the winner/losing team selection as determined by the majority of the team selections entered nationwide by all participating eligible entrants (per game). Accordingly, if an entrant does not actively select a winning/losing team for a game in week 6, and a majority of the nationwide picks for that game indicate Team A as winner, the non-participating entrant’s “selection” will automatically default to Team A as the winning team selection.

The participant with the highest total “net score” at the end of the season will be deemed the local market winner. An eligible entrant’s total “net score” will be determined by subtracting the entrant’s four (4) lowest weekly scores from his/her total score for all twenty-one (21) weeks of the season and playoffs.

In the event of a tie for the overall local market prize, the eligible entrant with the lowest total “Score Approximation” for week 21 will be declared the winner. The entrant’s “Score Approximation” will be determined as follows from among all tied participants: (a) the entrant’s predicted score from the winning team in that week’s designated time-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the winning team, and the difference multiplied by itself, (b) the entrant’s predicted score from the losing team in that week’s designated time-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the losing team, and the difference is multiplied by itself, (c) the result in (a) is added to the result in (b) to obtain the “Score Approximation.” The entrant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner. If a tie remains, the winner will be selected at random from among those still tied.

Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Local Market Sponsors(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. If the Local Market Sponsors(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Local Market Sponsors(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.fox46.com. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. The Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in its/their sole discretion. Entries not conforming to these entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE LOCAL MARKET SPONSORSS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to www.fox46.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/. Upon entry, all entry information becomes the property of the Local Market Sponsors(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Local Market Sponsors(s). By entering, entrants grant the Local Market Sponsors(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.fox46.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received and/or the accuracy of eligible entrant winning team prediction selections.

5. Prize(s). There will be one (1) overall local market winner in this Contest based on the platform and point system established in these rules and in Second Street’s national 2020 Pro Football Contest – detailed in the Second Street contest rules below. [2] On February 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time, the local market winner will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The local market winner will receive (1) one $500.00 Bojangles’ Gift Card. The approximate retail value of the overall local market prize is $500.00. Entrants can win only once.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The local market winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte NC 28214 during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM local time)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by March 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM local time or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notifications will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). Upon forfeiture of the prize(s), the Station has the right to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another Contest conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Local Market Sponsors(s). The Local Market Sponsors(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market

_______________________

[2] As disclosed above, and in the event the 2020 pro football season is cancelled on or before September 10, 2020, the Sponsors reserve the right to modify the local market prize. In such an event, one (1) eligible entrant will be randomly selected in the local market and he/she will receive (1) $50 VISA Gift Card.value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Local Market Sponsors(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. Prize(s) may subject to availability. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Local Market Sponsors(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. Local Market Sponsors(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, pandemic, epidemic, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Local Market Sponsors(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station, Facebook and on www.fox46.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner.

7. Limitation on Liability. Local Market Sponsors(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Local Market Sponsors(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

8. Reservation of Rights. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Local Market Sponsors(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this local market Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Local Market Sponsors(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.fox46.com.

9. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact WJZY at 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte NC 28214. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to www.fox46.com/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WJZY at 3501 Performance Road, Charlotte NC 28214 within thirty (30) days of the end of this Contest.

See Second Street Contest Rules below.

______________________________SECOND STREET PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA (EXCLUDING QUEBEC) ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

These Official Rules are for the Second Street Football Contest (the “Contest”), which is a nationwide contest (including both the United States and Canada, excluding Quebec) Sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. (“Sponsor”). Local affiliates who choose to participate in this Contest may offer prizes for their participants only, and eligibility for these prizes may be restricted to individuals in the affiliate’s local area. For eligibility and prize details for the local affiliate contest, see the entry page for the participating local affiliate.

Contest entries will be accepted beginning at 12:01 am ET on September 1, 2020 and ends at 6:25 pm ET on February 7, 2021. Picks and scores will be accepted until the published cutoff time for each game as posted on the picks page of this website.

Limit one (1) entry per person.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

1. ELIGIBILITY: This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states of United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older, and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who are of legal age of majority in their province of residence, at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor and participating affiliates (the “Promotion Parties”), and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and households of each such employee are not eligible to participate. This contest is void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.

2. HOW TO PLAY: Select the team that you believe will be the winner of each pro football regular season and playoff game and predict the score for the winning and losing team for the designated tie-breaker game each week. You may enter your picks and score predictions until five (5) minutes before the start of each game. If you fail to predict a winner for any game, your pick will automatically be the team that was selected by the majority of participants and if the missed game is the designated weekly tie-breaker game, your predicted scores for the winning and losing teams will be the average score for the majority of participants. However, you are not eligible to win a weekly prize if you fail to actively predict a winner for more than one game in a given week, and you are not eligible to win the grand prize unless you complete your picks for each game for at least 11 weeks. The point value for selecting the winner of each game is as follows:

Regular Season Games – 1 point

Wild Card Games – 3 points

Divisional Playoff Games – 4 points

Conference Finals – 8 points

Championship Game – 16 points

If a game is canceled, postponed or forfeited for any reason, or if a game ends in a tie, no points will be awarded for that game and winner(s) will still be determined as set forth in these Official Rules. If a tie breaker game is cancelled, postponed or forfeited and there is a tie, the winner will be chosen randomly. If an entire week of game play is cancelled or postponed, the weekly prize for that week will be determined in a random drawing of all eligible participants who submitted game picks for that week prior to the week’s cancellation in accordance with these Official Rules. If the entire football season is cancelled, prior to its start, the national grand prize will be determined in a random drawing from among all eligible participants who submitted game picks in the Contest prior to the season cancellation in accordance with these Official Rules. Otherwise, the grand prize winner will be selected based upon highest total points accrued for the games that are actually played. For eligibility and prize details for local affiliate contests, see the entry page for the participating local affiliate.

The participant with the most points for each week of the pro football regular season will be deemed a weekly prize winner. The participant with the highest total “net score” at the end of the season will be deemed the grand prize winner. A participant’s total “net score” will be determined by subtracting the participant’s four (4) lowest weekly scores from his/her total score for all 21 weeks of the season and playoffs.

In the event of a tie for a weekly prize, the tie-breaker will be determined as follows from among all tied participants: (a) the participant’s predicted score from the winning team in that week’s designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the winning team, and the difference multiplied by itself, (b) the participant’s predicted score from the losing team in that week’s designated tie-breaker game will be subtracted from the actual score obtained by the losing team, and the difference is multiplied by itself, (c) the result in (a) is added to the result in (b) to obtain the “Score Approximation.” The participant with the lowest “Score Approximation” will be deemed the winner. If a tie remains, the winner will be selected at random from among those still tied. In the event of a tie for the grand prize, the participant with the lowest total “Score Approximation” for week 21 will be declared the winner, then, if necessary, a random winner will be selected to break the tie.

“Pro Football Regular Season Survivor Game” Bonus Game

To play the Survivor Game, select the one team you are sure will win each week. If you pick correctly you advance to the next week. However, you can only pick each team to win one time during the regular season. If a game results in a tie, it counts as a win and the participant advances. If you guess wrong, you are still eligible to continue to participate in the main game. The participant who makes it through the entire regular season predicting a winner each week will win the Survivor Game prize. If more than one player makes it through the entire regular season, the winner will be determined based on the total scores for each player through the end of the regular season, and if there is still a tie, then the last week tiebreaker will be used. If a tie remains at this point, the winner will be selected randomly from among those tied.

Participants with one (1) wrong guess in the Survivor Game will be able to continue to play and are eligible for the second chance prize. If more than one player makes it through the second chance game, the winner will be determined based on the total scores for each tied player through the end of the regular season main game, and if there is still a tie, then the last week “Score Approximation” tiebreaker process for the main game will be used. Participants with two (2) or more wrong guesses can continue to play for fun and are eligible to win a national prize selected randomly from all participants in the Survivor Game.

Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.

3. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by email. All posted results are unofficial until winners are verified. If a winner does not respond within five (5) days of the initial notification email in accordance with Sponsor’s instructions, the prize may be forfeited and awarded to the next highest scoring participant. Prizes won by an eligible participant who is a minor in his/her state of residence (a resident of AL or NE who is 18 years of age) will be awarded to minor’s parent or legal guardian who must sign and return all required documents and who will be responsible for all taxes, and other winner obligations. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.

If any prize, prize notification, or contest-related communication is rejected, faulty, or returned as undeliverable or if the potential winner does not respond according to the notifications or Sponsor’s instructions or otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules, the prize may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected (time permitting). Sponsor is not responsible for any change in entrant’s email address or communications that are segregated into a junk or other folder. Upon prize forfeiture, no compensation will be given and Sponsor will have no responsibility or liability to that participant. To claim a prize, each potential winner must follow the directions in their notification. Sponsor reserves the right to modify the notification procedures in connection with the selection of an alternate potential winner, if any.

Potential winners will be required to complete, sign, have notarized (if applicable) and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and tax documents (collectively, “Prize Winner Documents”) in the form provided by Sponsor, without revision, or prize may be forfeited. The Prize Winner Documents must be received by Sponsor within five (5) days of Sponsor sending the documents to the potential winner or other time frame as stated in the Prize Winner Documents, or prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. The prize claim and Prize Winner Documents are subject to verification by Sponsor. All prizes, if legitimately claimed, will be awarded. Sponsor will not be obligated to pursue more than three (3) alternate winners (time permitting) for each prize for any reason, in which case that prize may go unawarded.

4. PRIZES: Click here and see below for prizes and the approximate retail values of each prize.

The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except as explicitly stated below and at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.

The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

National Prizes

Weekly (21 prizes) – One NFL themed Fathead of the winner’s choosing will be provided to the winner (as specified above) by Fathead, LLC. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.

Overall (1 prize) – The Grand Prize is a trip for two to Hawaii. Includes airfare from United States and 7 nights lodging in Maui valued at $5,000. Trip must be taken in 2021. Food, gratuity, ground transportation, and incidentals not included. Cash prize of $5000 can be substituted for the trip.

Survivor Game – Overall (1 prize): $500 Amazon Gift Card, 2nd Chance (1 prize): $200 Amazon Gift Card, Random Drawing (1 prize): $100 Amazon Gift Card

Odds of winning a random drawing depend upon the number of eligible entries received for that drawing.

5. GENERAL CONDITIONS: A participant grants to Sponsor and the local affiliates the right to use and publish his/her proper name and state/province or residence online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. By accepting a prize, a winner grants Sponsor and the local affiliates the right to use his or her name and likeness for advertising and promotional purposes without further compensation. Participants agree (a) to release and hold Sponsor, Promotion Parties and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest; (b) that under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for any punitive, incidental or consequential damages; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (d) any and all claims, judgments, and award shall be limited to actual out-of- pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs.

6. PRIVACY NOTICE: Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate.

7. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Sponsor and Promotion Parties are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website’s terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant’s or any other person’s computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.

8. WINNERS: For a list of winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101. Requests must be received by May 1, <%=thecontestyear + 1 %>.

This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.

©2020 Second Street Media, Inc.

The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.