Primetime Shows

What’s on FOX 46!
Mondays
Mondays at 8:00 PM. 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.
Mondays at 9:00 PM. From “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, “9-1-1: Lone Star” follows a sophisticated New York firefigter who, along with his son, relocates to Austin and must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life. Series star Rob Lowe serves as co-executive producer.
Wednesdays
Wednesdays at 8:00 PM. Hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, “The Masked Singer” is a top-secret singing competition in which celebrities face off against one another while shrouded from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes, concealing their identities. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask.
Wednesdays at 9:00 PM. Hosted by Nick Cannon on a virtual stage, THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK is more than an after-show – it will feature major celebrity guests (remotely) discussing that night’s best moments, stunts, games and impromptu musical performances!
Premiering Wednesday, May 20 at 9:00 PM on FOX 46.
A high-octane physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase, co-hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game.
Thursdays
Premiering Thursday, May 7 at 8:00 PM on FOX 46.
Viewers go into the homes of celebrities and their families, as they watch and react to the week’s most interesting television shows. In the premiere episode, viewers will step into the homes of celebrities, including Rob Lowe, Meghan Trainor, Joe Buck, Raven-Symoné, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa, Steve Wozniak, Curtis Stone, and more!
Premiering Thursday, May 21 at 9:00 PM on FOX 46.
In this dating reality show with a twist, hosted by Kristin Davis, a woman who is ready to start a family must choose amongst aspiring fathers-to-be who go through challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test.
Fridays
Fridays at 8:00 PM. Each and every week, catch all the superstars, all the action. It’s Friday Night SmackDown live, only on FOX 46.