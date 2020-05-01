Prime Time Shows

Mondays at 9:00 PM. From “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, “9-1-1: Lone Star” follows a sophisticated New York firefigter who, along with his son, relocates to Austin and must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life. Series star Rob Lowe serves as co-executive producer.