Page and Jake’s Takes: The Sweet Spot

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Page and Jake’s Takes are back! And we’re comin’ in HOT off a beach trip for the ages.

This episode is about “The Sweet Spot.” That glorious moment when your kids are old enough to fend for themselves. When you can go to the beach and realize seven days later that you have no idea what any of your children had for lunch last week.

When your kids say, “Don’t worry, Mom and Dad, we’ll brush our teeth and put ourselves to bed.” All right, maybe that’s getting a bit greedy.

