Date Night with Jake and Page: The Coronacast

Welcome to the definitive Coronacast.

For our last episode, we recorded a podcast with our friend Lindsay Shookus, who had taken a flight down to N.C. with her daughter. Lindsay sat on a couch next to Page while we recorded. She used a headset that had been used by a previous guest. Following the podcast, we took an Uber to a shopping center where we ate dinner in a crowded restaurant.

How insane does that sequence of events sound today? Crazy times.

For this one, Page and I talk quarantine, losing our minds, sharing a home office, having to surrender a brand new dog, anxiety, supporting local, trying to keep our kids’ brains from turning into mush, and much more. Listen to this episode to feel better about your parenting…or just commiserate right along with us.

Also – quick shout out to the editors of Charlotte Magazine who just voted Date Night with Jake and Page as the Best of the Best (“BOB”) podcast in the Queen City. We’re so thrilled to be among the amazing individuals and local businesses who were honored this year!

