Date Night with Jake and Page: Dr. Andrew & Shannon Houlihan

It’s time to head “back” to “school” on Monday… but this year, when home was the classroom, then summer camp, and now the classroom again, did we ever really leave? And what are we heading “back” to, anyway?

2020 has been a challenge, you guys. And if you’re a parent of young children, school has been one of the toughest parts. On this episode of “Date Night with Jake and Page” we talk with Shannon and Andrew (“Drew”) Houlihan. Drew’s the Superintendent of Union County Public Schools. That would be our county. That’s right, we cornered our Superintendent and dragged him onto the podcast.

Meanwhile, Shannon’s a better person than all of us combined. We talked about all the things you’d expect us to talk about when your family includes a superintendent of a school system, two kids who are in said school system and a mom who does charity work for both her paid gig AND her volunteer life. Quarantine home life. Quarantine school life. Making the tough decisions on how to merge the two, and how NO ONE feels prepared for what’s being asked of them this year.

We also learned that Drew has MAD game (Shannon fell for him within a week after he kicked it to her at a friend’s wedding) and that they’re onto you kids who call him “Andy” on Twitter when asking for snow days (although secretly we think they kinda find it funny… as long as you’re still turning in your homework and not stealing lunch money from the little kids).

We hope you’ll listen and enjoy. And as with all of our guests, we hope this episode allows you to see the human beings behind the titles. For past episodes of Date Night with Jake and Page please visit jakeandpage.com or wherever you get your podcasts. Please comment, like and share your favorite episodes as well. Good luck to everyone heading back to school!