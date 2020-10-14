Wells Fargo employees ‘on edge’ amid layoff uncertainty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Wells Fargo employees are “on edge with uncertainty,” according to one insider, as Charlotte’s second largest employer and the nation’s fourth largest bank appears to be signaling across the board cuts to its workforce.

Wells Fargo announced $2 billion in profits for the third quarter, more than half what it was a year ago, according to an earnings report released Wednesday.

“Some of this is a response to some of the issues they’ve had over the years with their mortgage part of their bank,” said Barings Professor of Financial Economics at UNC Charlotte, Dr. John Connaughton. “But, it’s also partly an issue they got hit a little heavier by COVID.”

Wells Fargo is still reeling from the 2016 fake account scandal, reporting nearly $1 billion in refunds. That, coupled with COVID, continues to be a blow for a bank that relies heavily on retail, according to Connaughton.

“What are people not doing these days? Going to brick and mortar establishments,” said Connaughton. “They’ve got a lot of expense that’s not necessarily generating any income for them because people aren’t going to banks and probably aren’t going to be going to branch banks for quite some time.”

Wells Fargo says the economic recovery remains “unclear” amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and uncertainty over another stimulus package.

To compensate, Wells Fargo plans to drop some of its businesses. One example is private student loans – an exploding debt market due to default or deferred payments – which could be hurting the bank’s bottom line.

It’s unclear what this turmoil means for the bank’s Queen City headquarters, which manages retail banking for the east coast.

“And if retail banking is a drag, if you will, on their profitability,” said Connaughton, “then that’s not a good sign for Charlotte.”

Meanwhile, Bank of America reported $4.9 billion in profit, according to its earnings report, which is down 16 percent. The Charlotte-based bank is better positioned, Connaughton says, due to its focus on other areas away from retail-like investment banking.

