HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR drivers are hitting the road to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, but before most of them depart on Friday, they are finishing up their 5th or 6th workout of the week.

No matter if you’re a motorsports fan or not, the reality is NASCAR drivers are athletes. Like any athlete, conditioning in the gym can improve performance on the racetrack.

Hunter Smith is a former racecar driver who started Fitstop Performance in 2018.

“I was always an in shape driver. I always took my fitness and my health very seriously and I wanted to have an area where those guys can come and do the same and share in that fun,” said Smith.

Drivers from local to national forms of motorsports train at FitStop, with a majority of them working on increasing endurance.

“The reason we train is for those two or three-hour races we have every year that are just grueling. Like Texas last year was 101 or 102 degrees,” said Kris Wright, a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



And of course, racecars are far from a comfortable ride.

“At the end of the day you are strapped into this metal tin can basically for two or three hours at a time and inside those cars, temperatures can reach 125 to 135 degrees,” said Ryan Vargas, a driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Things get hot enough inside the car to impact the body, but a weekly workout routine can make a noticeable difference at the end of a race.

“You know when I went to the gym about two or three times a week it was a little less great when I would get into a race car or get out of a race ca, so to speak,” said Wright.

The weekly workouts are not all about pumping iron. Cognitive skills are also tested in case drivers need to pump the brakes suddenly during a race.

“You never know when the car in front of you is going to spin out and hit the wall, so you have to be ready to avoid them,” said Vargas.

The skills test may look easy, but it is a crucial test of hand/eye coordination as well as reaction time.

“How long can they stay focused in these races. You hear the average attention span of someone is six to seven seconds,” said Smith.



Typically Hunter Smith will travel with drivers to the race to keep an eye on them throughout the weekend, making sure they are staying hydrated and eating well before an event.