Upcoming Bristol race poses unique challenges, driver Matt Dibenedetto says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After two races at Charlotte, the NASCAR Cup Series will shift to Bristol this Sunday for the Food City Presents Supermarket Heroes 500.

It will be a quick turnaround for the drivers who just raced at Charlotte Thursday night due to weather, however, the drivers say the quick turnaround will not be an issue.

The bigger concern is, once again, the drivers will not get to practice before racing. Wood Brothers driver Matt Dibenedetto said Bristol is one of the more challenging tracks because of the speed.

He said you have to hope your car is really dialed in right away because if you are off just a little bit, it can affect you worse than it would at a bigger track like Charlotte.

Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the Team Penske No. 2 Ford and be joined on the front row by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola to lead the field to green for the 500-lap, 266.5 – mile race which starts at 3:30 p.m Sunday on FS1.