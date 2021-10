CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr. sits just below the cut line heading in the final cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex Jr. has won three of the last five races on the short track, and is hoping for a win this Sunday to lock him into the Cup Series Championship Four.

Truex Jr. sits down with CSL’s Carla Gebhart to talk about Sunday’s race and the spooky holiday weekend.