Samantha Busch talks heartache, faith, NASCAR in new book

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - NASCAR is in the offseason, but the stars of the sport are staying busy spreading holiday cheer across the Charlotte area.

Wednesday in Statesville was something you don't see every day. A holiday delivery of 240 hams with Hailie Deegan at the wheel of a new Ford F-150 and Joey Logano as a passenger.

"I think if you both work together you can make some great things happen, put some smiles on people's faces,” said Deegan.