Samantha Busch talks heartache, faith, NASCAR in new book

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, talks about loss, faith, and heartache in her new book ‘Fighting Infertility,’ which is being released in March.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Shooting in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday leaves one dead
- Sexual assault victims sue former wrestling coach, Gaston County school board
- Group of US lawmakers promises to not certify election results, other members question the decision
- Charlotte-area could see ‘snow mix’ Friday
- Leaders concerned as Trump supporters protest at US Capitol