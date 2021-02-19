Safety advancements in NASCAR continue 20 years after Dale Earnhardt’s death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week marked 20 years since NASCAR lost a legend. Dale Earnhardt was killed in the final lap of the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2001.



Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (DEI) was the team that Dale Earnhardt owned. They won the Daytona 500 back in 2001 with Michael Waltrip. Today, the team’s former shop in Mooresville is a museum for fans to celebrate his memory.



Since Earnhardt’s death, NASCAR has focused on safety, so much so that there has not been a death in a major NASCAR touring series since 2001.



Dale Earnhardt was and always will be known as the intimidator.



“I just hope they won’t ever forget Dale and I don’t think they ever will,” said Dale’s mom, Martha Earnhardt.

FOX 46 caught up with Dale’s mom in 2014. Her wish of remembrance continues as drivers and fans alike still remember the man who drove that iconic black number 3.

“I only raced against him a few times and man when that car was in my mirror I was like what do I do? I should just pull over. I am too new and too naive to really even know,” said driver, Kurt Busch.

“To mean the single biggest thing that has happened over the last 20 years is the culture and the culture around safety. The ability for all of us in the industry to talk about it. It’s something a lot of people think we should be talking about. There are a lot of ideas and experts,” said NASCAR EVP and Chief Racing Development Officer, Steve O’Donnell.



NASCAR opened the Research and Development Center in Concord in 2003. A direct result of Earnhardt’s death was a new focus on safety. Today every major NASCAR track is required to have a SAFER barrier installed, which stands for Steel And Foam Energy Reduction barrier.



All drivers are required to wear a HANS device, known as a Head and Neck restraint, before getting behind the wheel. There is also a seven-point seatbelt system attached directly to the racing seat.

Crashes in NASCAR still happen and they always will, but NASCAR now takes a proactive approach by studying each crash with black boxes and high-speed cameras. They take an even closer look at crashes where a driver is injured.

“You know the flywheel, which is like millions and millions of pushes at the rate that it is today, is spinning that fast because of everyone being on board and pushing in the same direction,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing, John Probst.

NASCAR has hinted at the possibility of expanding the Research and Development Center in Concord or even building a new facility to continue with more safety advancements.