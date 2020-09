CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: A general view during the NASCAR Cup Series Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR is set to move it’s annual All-Star Race to Texas in 2021, according to the Athletic.

The race was set to be held in Charlotte this past summer, however, the coronavirus pandemic upended the event at charlotte Motor Speedway and it was subsequently moved to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The first-ever running of the race was held in 1985 here in Charlotte, which then proceeded to host the annual event from 1987-2019.

