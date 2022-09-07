NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway planned for October has been canceled as officials don’t think the track will be ready in time.

The Speedway announced the cancelation Wednesday afternoon.

The original goal was for Racetrack Revival to continue in early October; however, after studying the conversion process from asphalt to dirt, officials realized they could not properly prepare the track.

“We simply cannot properly prepare the track in such a limited period of time to produce the racing product fans and competitors deserve,” wrote XR Events’ Barry Braun.

Officials say tickets purchased for an October event will be refunded to the buyer.