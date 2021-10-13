Putting the ‘stock’ back in stock car racing: What’s behind the look of NASCAR’s new car

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Teams from the NASCAR Cup Series have wrapped up a two-day test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL circuit.

21 drivers took part in the test of the NextGen car that will premiere in 2022. The first scheduled race with the new car is “The Clash” at the LA Coliseum in February.



A noticeable difference to hardcore and even casual NASCAR fans is the visual difference of the NextGen car. NASCAR leaders worked with each manufacture to create a car that matches the over-the-road counterpart, essentially putting the “stock” back in stock car racing.



“It’s different, right? It looks more like a street car or a stock car,” said Hendrick Motorsports driver, Alex Bowman.

This is not the first time NASCAR leaders have tried to sell a new racecar as something similar to what fans drive on the street. Joey Logano, the driver of a Ford Mustang for Team Penske, believes this time around it’s not an empty promise.

“For years we’ve said, ‘oh it looks more like the street car.’ It’s kinda like alright that’s what we say with every new generation of car, but this one actually looks more like the street car. Like you set the street car next to it and it looks pretty close,” said Logano.

Other than bringing NASCAR closer to its roots as a stock car racing series, the car could level the playing field, so to speak. Corey LaJoie believes that with all the parts and pieces coming from the same shop, small teams like Spire Motorsports could see an advantage.

“For us being a team of 22, 23 guys and to have a competitive car when we get here speaks volumes to what NASCAR is trying to do,” said LaJoie.

LaJoie, Logano and Bowman all commented that the new car drives well on the Charlotte Roval, but the test ended Tuesday with some problems for all teams.

Steering rack issues left many searching for a solution. Bowman says his team was on their 4th or 5th steering rack.

Tyler Reddick, of Richard Childress Racing, compared the steering rack issues as driving without power steering.

“For some of us that have done this, even I have done it, when you are parallel parked and you are trying to turn the wheel and it won’t turn when it’s stuck on the curb to the left and to your right,” described Reddick of the steering issues.

Bowman didn’t seem as concerned as other drivers, saying that the reason for testing is to find these types of problems.



NASCAR has announced at least three tests before the 2022 season for the NextGen car, including a return to the Charlotte Motor Speedway on November 17-18 for a test on the oval.