(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — At Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR is just about at its halfway point.

The Coca-Cola 600 signals crunch time for the Cup Series elite to start clinching a playoff spot. Joey Logano has already done that, but he hasn’t won here at Charlotte in the Spring, ever.

We talked with him about it earlier this week, watch the preview above of our discussion you’ll see this Sunday on Around the Track.