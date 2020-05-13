PD: Man threatens to use weapons of mass destruction at Darlington Raceway

A man has been arrested for threatening to use weapons of mass destruction at Darlington Raceway, according to local officials.

Darlington County Sheriffs responded to calls regarding voicemail telephone messages that were left on April 27 at the raceway.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Darlington resident Michael Avin, 46, was identified and he has since been taken into custody.

He is also accused of sending a written letter to a separate location in the county stating he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making material.

Avin faces multiple charges including threatening or attempted use of weapons of mass destruction for an act of terrorism. This remains an active investigation.

RELATED VIDEOS: