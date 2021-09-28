Painting the pit walls pink for a good cause at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The racetrack will look a bit different during races in October, all to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the eighth year those impacted by breast cancer came out to the speedway to paint the pit walls pink as NASCAR continues its effort and fight to race for a cure.

NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Daniel Hemrick both shared personal stories of how the disease has impacted them.

“It means everything,” said Breast Cancer Survivor Stephanie Pell.

16-year-old Mason Bradley’s mother is a breast cancer survivor. He came with his family from Tennessee. His favorite NASCAR driver is Kurt Busch.

“Mason wrote me a fan letter a couple years ago,” Busch said. “He said his mother was going through breast cancer and asked if we could make the window nets pink.”

Kurt Busch took that request in his fan’s letter to the top and got it done. Now, the race cars will sport the pink window nets, which they’re calling “windows of hope,” throughout the month of October to raise awareness for the cause.

“He is still in awe, I think we all are,” said Mason’s Mom, who is a Breast Cancer Survivor. “When we sent that letter off, it was like writing to Santa Claus. I wanted my kids to know there are no limits to what they can do.”

“I really didn’t think it would be something big and I actually forgot about it because it had been so long,” Mason said. “I didn’t even believe them when they told me it was going to happen.”

“For a young boy to write me a letter because he felt his mother’s pain and struggles, and to hear everyone’s stories — it ties us together and shows we can all help each other someway, somehow,” Busch said.

The “Drive for the Cure 250” will be on October 9. The Roval 400 is on October 10.

“Just keep going,” said Pell. “There’s an end to the fight.”