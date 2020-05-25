NASCAR and state health leaders ‘pleased’ with Coca-Cola 600 results

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s first Cup Series race this year is in the books following the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

By all accounts, it was a success. Not only was the race spectacular but local government and NASCAR officials were pleased with the speedways safety measures, Speedway President Greg Walter told Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel.

“We had a state health official who was here and he was really pleased with what he saw.”

Brad Keselowski won his first Coke 600 Sunday night in overtime. The race saw one rain delay lasting just about an hour.

The race didn’t take place without a little controversy. A piece of equipment came loose on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing car driven by Denny Hamlin at the start of the race, which by rule is a safety violation. NASCAR announced on Monday that those crew members are being suspended through June 10.

The Cup Series will be back in action on Wednesday night in Concord with another NASCAR Cup Series Race (8 pm, FS1). NASCAR had to readjust its schedule and added a few Wednesday night races due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next NASCAR race on Fox 46 will be June 7 at 3 p.m. with the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 from Atlanta.

Get breaking news alerts in the Fox 46 News App. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android