Navy vet will race on Memorial Day weekend

CONCORD, N.C. – Memorial Day weekend is extra special for truck series driver Jesse Iwuji who brings a unique perspective to NASCAR.

“Still the only member that’s actually in the military racing in NASCAR,” Iwuji said who is a Navy veteran.

As a lieutenant in the Navy, Iwuji has seen the sacrifice veterans made for this country.

“There’s a lot of people that came before who have really given their lives so that we can have the freedoms that we have today,” he said.

Freedoms that allowed a young man from Dallas, Texas to pursue his dreams which started on the gridiron.

“Senior year I started getting recruited by a few schools. One of them was the Naval Academy. When I saw that opportunity I said this is a great opportunity to go to a great school where I can get a great education, be able to play football for a great team, and then also have a career started for me as an officer in the United State Navy when I graduate,” he said.

After four years at the U.S. Naval Academy where he played football and ran track he graduated and entered the Navy where he served seven years of active duty before transitioning to the reserves which gave him more time for another one of his passions – cars.

A chance encounter with a man at a car show opened the door for a career in NASCAR.

“I was telling him that I really love track days. I take my corvette to the track all the time and do open track days, it’s really fun and I drag race at the drag strip and I really love cars and racing, I think it’s really really cool,” Iwuji exaplained.

That conversation led to his start in stock car racing.

“I started racing late model stock cars 2016. I moved up to the NASCAR K&N series, which is now the ARCA series. I kept on moving up from there until eventually the truck series in 2018,” he said.

In his second year in the truck series, Iwuji is ready to race in one of NASCAR’s most prestigious weekends, knowing his responsibility goes beyond the track.

“Being able to just put on my Navy uniform some weekends and then put on my racing uniform some other weekends. Being able to do both carries a lot of responsibility. So it’s not just on Memorial Day weekend or a Veterans Day weekend thing. It’s every weekend I race because I’m a servicemember,” Iwuji said.