NASCAR’s Wallace returns to racing

It’s been a while since Mike Wallace’s last NASCAR race.

“I haven’t officially raced for 5 years, and the reason that was is that I had to have triple bypass heart surgery back in 2015.”

With a clean bill of health, Wallace is returning for the Xfinity Race at Indy July 4th weekend.

“I made a deal with Johnny Davis at JD Motorsports who I used to drive for and had mentioned what I wanted to do. He said I’m good if you are. It’s going to take some money, some sponsor money but you are going to have to figure that out.

Wallace quickly raised the money and found a sponsor in Market Scan but also found a cause to support that was bigger than racing.

“We are also supporting, and our sponsor is supporting walk across America, global walk, a gentleman by the name of Danny Garcia walk thousands of miles a year raising money for veterans, and it’s a designed as a fundraiser and we’re a part of that. It’s not just racing. It’s not just about Mike Wallace, but I just get to be a part of it.”

Wallace finished 24th in Saturday’s Pennzoil 150 in Indianapolis. He hopes to race again in the near future.

