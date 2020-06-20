NASCAR’s Thompson knows change won’t come overnight

Banning the Confederate flag at NASCAR events and tracks. Allowing kneeling during the national anthem protest. Bubba Wallace’s Black Lives Matter car.

These are all examples of NASCAR working to become inclusive.

This past week they took another step toward change in the sport by appointing industry vet Brandon Thompson to the newly created position of vice president of diversity and inclusion.

“It’s a huge responsibility and one that I don’t take lightly but something that I am very excited about,” Thompson said.

Thompson has worked in NASCAR for 17 years. He started as an intern at Nashville Super Speedway in 2003.

He recently oversaw the merge of NASCAR’s Pro Series with the highly popular ARCA Series.

He’ll oversee various programs like Drive for Diversity, which aims at giving opportunities to women and minorities in the sport.

“Making sure that the public really understands that we are putting action behind those statements and that we mean what we say when we say we are committed to making sure that our races are attended and can be enjoyed by all people.”

Thompson understands change won’t happen overnight.

“We have a long way to go now, and you know, if you and I are fortunate enough to have this conversation 10 years from now I’m going to tell you the same thing we’ve got a long way to go, and we’re going to keep going and continue to try and do this.”