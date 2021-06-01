NASCAR’s Keselowski assists Army sergeant in need of service dog

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Brad Keselowski is one of the biggest names in NASCAR.

He won the 2020 edition of the Coca-Cola 600, which menat he became part of a team that helped different servicemen across the country.

One of those people is Army Sergeant Scott Craig. He was in need of a service dog and Brad helped make sure that four-year-old German Shepard ‘Rage’ was there to help Sergeant Craig and his family.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel sat down and spoke with Sgt. Craig about the experience.