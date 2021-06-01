NASCAR’s Keselowski assists Army sergeant in need of service dog

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Brad Keselowski is one of the biggest names in NASCAR.
He won the 2020 edition of the Coca-Cola 600, which menat he became part of a team that helped different servicemen across the country.
One of those people is Army Sergeant Scott Craig. He was in need of a service dog and Brad helped make sure that four-year-old German Shepard ‘Rage’ was there to help Sergeant Craig and his family.
Fox 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel sat down and spoke with Sgt. Craig about the experience.