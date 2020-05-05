NASCAR’s HOF postponement means Dale Jr. will have to wait

NASCAR’s announcement that Hall of Fame voting for the 2021 class is being postponed due to the coronavirus means this year’s eligible nominees, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., will have to wait.

Voting had been scheduled for May 20 and was set to take place here in Charlotte. That won’t happen. No makeup date has been announced yet.

Fan voting is still open.

The NASCAR season, just like all other professional sports around the globe, has been flipped upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday NASCAR released the remaining makeshift schedule.

Jeff Burton and Carl Edwards are also eligible for voting this year.

Racing will return beginning May 17 at Darlington (3:30 p.m., Fox 46) and then the following week will come to Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m., Fox 46). The revised NASCAR schedule will include multiple races that take place on Wednesdays.