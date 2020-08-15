NASCAR’s Dillon tests positive for COVID-19, out Sunday

Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet car for Richard Childress Racing, has tested positive for the Virus and is self-quarantining, the team announced on Saturday.

He will not compete in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series road-course race at Daytona International Speedway.

“Austin’s wife Whitney and son Ace remain healthy and symptom-free,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 car for RCR in Daytona in Dillon’s place.

“RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners, and outside vendors seriously. RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread.”

This is the second full-time driver to test positive for the Virus. Jimmie Johnson was the other and he missed only one race. Dillon has already qualified for the playoffs.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android