NASCAR to return in mid-May without fans

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 24: The sign outside Charlotte Motor Speedway is seen on April 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. A proposed schedule shows NASCAR is preparing plans for a possible return to racing in May at Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NASCAR fans rejoice! The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing announced Thursday that they will soon be returning to the track in mid-May.

NASCAR is returning with races beginning in Darlington on May 17, then Charlotte on May 24.

The 61st running of the legendary Coca-Cola 600 will take place on Sunday evening, May 24, in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend slot on the NASCAR schedule.

The opening slate of races is as follows:

Sunday, May 17: Darlington, Cup Series, 400 mi, starting 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Tuesday, May 19: Darlington, Xfinity Series, 200 mi, starting at 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, May 20: Darlington, Cup Series, 500 km, starting at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Sunday, May 24: Charlotte, Cup Series, 600 mi, starting at 6 p.m. on FOX

Monday, May 25: Charlotte, Xfinity Series, 300 mi, starting at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Tuesday, May 26: Charlotte, Gander Trucks, 200 mi, starting at 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, May 27: Charlotte, Cup Series, 500 km, starting at 8 p.m. on FS1

There will be no double-headers in a day. Each race will have its own day in order to keep distancing and minimal staff.

According to FOX 46 Sports Director Will Kunkel’s sources, NASCAR under stands this is “an incredible responsibility” and are aware this needs to be done “the right way.”