NASCAR tests ‘Next Gen’ racing car at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NASCAR is testing a brand new revolutionary racecar that could change how the sport operates.

This isn’t your average race car. The organization was at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday testing a new car for 2022 that could change how the sport operates. The hope is the new car will cut costs, and bring in new teams.

Drivers Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. were at the Speedway testing the new car. Some big names like Michael Jordan–now one of NASCAR’s newest team owners–was paying close attention to Monday’s test.

The car isn’t something you’re used to seeing on the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Next Gen racecar is something NASCAR hopes to roll out quickly.

The car looks vastly different from the current car used in the NASCAR Cup Series, which hasn’t seen an update since it rolled onto the track in 2013.

Think of it as you at home, trading in your 2013 model car for a 2022 model and taking it for a test drive, except this test, drive approaches speeds of 180 miles per hour.

So what makes this racecar so different? NASCAR hopes in 2022 it was drastically cut costs and improve performance.

Jordan is already buying into that idea, starting a team next year with Denny Hamlin. The driver of that car will be Bubba Wallace.

COVID-19 delayed the roll out of this car, which was supposed to premiere next season.

Busch and Truex Jr. made multiple laps in the Next Gen car on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

“It has been a fun, exciting, interesting day. It feels like the first day at school because of how different the car is. Overall the cars first impression. It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s different,” Busch said.

The car will be back here at charlotte motor speedway on Wednesday to test on the oval, which many of you are most accustomed to seeing on TV.

“There is definitely going to be a huge learning curve. There are some many differences about the way these cars are built from our style of racing or racing stock cars in general,” said Truex Jr.

