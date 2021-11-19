NASCAR teams adjust to new wheel, tire combination aimed at matching production cars

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR teams are in what the sport considers the “offseason”, but this could be one of the busiest offseasons for Cup Series teams in decades. Testing of the new 2022 NextGen car continues, including a two-day test this week on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval.

The cars look similar to the production cars you find on the road, but they also sound different during laps at full speed as well as on pit road. There was a noticeable increase in volume coming from the cars during the test at Charlotte, most likely due to the addition of double exhaust pipes.

Gone are the sounds of a pit gun tightening and loosening five lug nuts. The new 2022 car has a single, center-locking lug nut for a slightly larger tire.

“It’s still a tire. It’s still round. It’s still rubber. It’s still made by Goodyear and so we are learning it,” said Ross Chastain, who made his very first laps this week as part of Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR executives wanted an 18-inch aluminum wheel to match production cars on the road. The single-center lug nut was the safest option to make sure the new aluminum design would stay on the racecar at top speed.

“Overall it seems like the guys are enjoying working with it, not having 5 lug nuts to take off and put on in the garage area constantly. Overall I think it’s a plus,” said Chase Elliott.



Elliott says there have been no issues with the new tire and wheel assembly, other than a noticeable tire falloff following a long run. Elliott believes the real test for the new tire and wheel combination will come next season at tracks like Bristol, where cars will race for 500 laps.

Another positive of the new combination is a shorter amount of time on pit road. Stops for 4 tires and gas were already in the sub-13-second range. The time on pit road could further be reduced as teams practice with the new single lug gun.

“You’re obviously not going to want to tune and adjust on the car as much. It will make fuel flow and fueling the car ahold up at some point,” said Justin Alexander, crew chief at Richard Childress Racing.



The final hour of testing on Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway was for teams to practice live pit stops. Hendrick Motorsports was one of the teams that took advantage. The stops didn’t look drastically different from pit stops with five lug nuts. Crew members say the new pit gun is larger and weighs more.



Some teams appeared to struggle to learn the new single lug pit gun, but over the offseason teams are expected to make thousands of reps practicing with the new equipment.

Those in the motorsports industry who already use a similar gun for pit stops, like IMSA, predict NASCAR teams will only get faster with the equipment as the 2022 season approaches.



The first live pit stops of the 2022 season are not expected to take place until Daytona Speedweeks. The Clash at the LA Colosseum will not have a pit road and all adjustments to the cars are expected to take place outside the stadium track.