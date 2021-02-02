NASCAR team owner Mark Beard passes away

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mark Beard Sr., the owner and president of Beard Motorsports, died Monday, the team announced. He was 72.

Beard Motorsports said in a statement that while their hearts are heavy, the team is committed to competing in this year’s Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

“Mark was passionate about racing and the businesses he built with his family, and even though he will be terribly missed, his work ethic and kind heart lives on with the many people he influenced,” the team said in a statement. “While the family requests privacy at this time, they want to reaffirm Beard Motorsports’ commitment to compete in this year’s Daytona 500 where the team will race in Mark’s honor.”

Our hearts are heavy. pic.twitter.com/st72LcUEm3 — Beard Motorsports (@BeardOil62) February 2, 2021

Xfinity Series regular Noah Gragson will compete in Beard Motorsports’ No.

62 car when the team goes to Daytona next week.

Beard Motorsports has seen marginal success at superspeedway events at Daytona and Talladega with Brendan Gaughan behind the wheel.

The Daytona 500 can be seen on February 14 on FOX 46. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.