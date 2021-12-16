NASCAR still tweaking setup of new car at additional Charlotte Motor Speedway test

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR Cup Series teams are once again at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week for an additional test for the NextGen car that will premiere in 2022 at the Daytona 500.

The test session has been spread across 3 days, with one day being used to analyze data.

On Wednesday about 20 teams took part in the organizational test, which for the first time saw mock race runs and pack racing.

About 16 cars lined up behind a safety truck and paced around the speedway before taking the green flag for a short 10 lap run. Teams and NASCAR are working to find a package that creates stability in the car while in the draft.

NASCAR has been tweaking the horsepower of the car and tried two different setups on Wednesday. Some teams will remain at the track on Thursday to analyze data collected the previous day, but there are no on-track sessions scheduled.

Testing will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sessions are not open to fans.

There were two on-track incidents during testing on Wednesday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun off turn four while testing in the draft. The car was not damaged.

Tyler Reddick also spun in turn four but hit the sand barrel barriers that protect the end of pit wall. NASCAR says Reddick was checked and released from the infield care center. Testing was delayed for about 45 minutes while track crews repaired the end of the wall.

Reddick and the team were unable to compete in testing for the rest of the day as they worked to repair the car, but they are expected to be back on track Friday.

NASCAR has scheduled another organizational test on January 11-12 at Daytona International Speedway. Track officials say the first day of testing will be open to fans, free of charge.