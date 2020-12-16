NASCAR Star’s Hailie Deegan, Joey Logano donate hundreds of holiday hams and gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR is in the offseason, but the stars of the sport are staying busy spreading holiday cheer across the Charlotte area.



Wednesday in Statesville was something you don’t see every day. A holiday delivery of 240 hams with Hailie Deegan at the wheel of a new Ford F-150 and Joey Logano as a passenger.

“I think if you both work together you can make some great things happen, put some smiles on people’s faces,” said Deegan.

“When Hailie came to us and said hey we want to give away some holiday hams! Where do we go? No brainer,” said Logano.

Hailies Holiday Haul made its first stop at Children’s Hope Alliance in Statesville, an organization that matches children with safe foster families.

“My wife and I, our hearts really feel for a lot of these kids that have been put in a tough spot and not of their own doing,” said Logano.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Some of the kids were lucky enough to snap a photo with the NASCAR stars, while the adults checked out the new Ford F-150.



It was then back in the truck for a 30 minute trip down to Huntersville with 150 more holiday hams and gifts in the back for the Huntington Green Neighborhood.

Of the two thousand people who live in the neighborhood, the majority live under the federal poverty level.

“There are a lot of families who don’t get to experience the holidays fully with the resources they have so to be able to go and give people the resources to have the fullest potential of the holidays, it means a lot. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to those families,” said Deegan.

The Joey Logano Foundation has worked with the neighborhood in the past.



The Huntington Green neighborhood was brought to JLF’s attention by the Huntersville Police Department and was identified by HPD as needing a new common area/playground space for the community.

They broke ground in March 2020 but had to pause for seven months due to COVID. Fast forward to October and the playground was completed.

Latest headlines from FOX 46